Niall Horan Recalls Final Meeting With Liam Payne Before His Death

Niall Horan is still struggling to accept the death of his friend and former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne ... opening up about his grief in a new statement.

The Irish singer posted to Instagram Friday morning, 2 days after Liam died in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling from his hotel balcony. In the note to fans, Niall reiterated how "absolutely devastated" he's feeling after the passing of his longtime friend ... a sentiment previously expressed in One Direction's joint message Thursday.

Niall remembered Liam for his "energy for life and a passion for work," adding LP was "the brightest" in every room they were in.

Niall was the last of the 1D bandmates to see Liam alive ... the late singer had traveled to Argentina to see NH perform at the Movistar Arena earlier in the month -- ultimately extending his stay in the South American country.

Play video content 10/2/24

Niall touched on their final meeting in his statement, sharing he was "so fortunate" he got to see him one last time.

He added ... "I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking."

NH signed off his note sending condolences to Liam's family, including the late star's son Bear, who he shared with ex Cheryl Cole.

As TMZ previously reported, Liam fell to his death from a balcony Wednesday after allegedly having a meltdown in his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. In the moments leading up to Liam's death, a hotel staffer made an emergency call to authorities ... claiming a guest seemed to be intoxicated -- and that employees were not able to access his room for days.

A day after the tragic news broke, a Buenos Aires law enforcement official said Liam "had jumped from the balcony" ... which was enclosed with glass with a railing no more than 4 feet high.

Play video content

Liam landed on the pool deck below his room and was pronounced dead at the scene -- local officials later said the singer died from "internal and external hemorrhage."