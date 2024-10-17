Liam Payne's 911 Transcript Reportedly Reveals Moments Before Death

Just Before Singer Fell To His Death

Shortly before Liam Payne fell to his death from a balcony, a hotel manager reportedly called 911 to report the former One Direction star was wasted and destroying his room.

According to a 911 transcript, obtained by several media outlets, Payne was in the throes of a complete meltdown in his third-floor room at the CasaSur Hotel in Palermo, Buenos Aires.

CNN and La Nacion say the manager phoned a 911 operator around 5 p.m. Wednesday to get help. Here's a summary of their purported conversation ...

The operator opened by asking about the type of emergency unfolding at the hotel.

The manager said there was a guest "who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol," and he was breaking up his hotel room, so they needed assistance.

The operator questioned the claim about alcohol and drugs, but the manager confirmed it before urgently requesting help again.

The manager also expressed concern the guest's life was at risk, noting the individual had been staying in the room for 2 or 3 days and hotel staff was unable to gain access.

After some more back and forth, the operator said the police were on their way to the hotel.

Unfortunately, by the time the cops arrived, Liam had already fallen from the balcony of his third-floor room and was lying dead on the ground below.