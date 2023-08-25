One Direction's Liam Payne Hospitalized with Serious Kidney Infection

Play video content

Liam Payne's been battling a serious health issue, one he says he wouldn't wish on his worst enemy, and it's causing him to have to cancel his upcoming tour.

The One Direction singer posted the message to fans Friday, saying, "It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America."

He continues, "Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover."

Liam says he's so sorry to fans who have purchased tickets, and he and his team are working to figure out a time to reschedule the dates ... but for now, they're issuing refunds.