Liam Payne, Maya Henry Split After 10-Month Engagement, Blames Himself

Liam Payne is back on the market after calling off his engagement, and he's got no one to blame but himself ... in his own words.

The former One Direction singer made the revelation on Steven Bartlett's "The Diary of a CEO" podcast ... saying he's ended his 10-month engagement to model, Maya Henry.

Liam dropped the ol' "it's me, not you" in explaining what went wrong. He says he's just not that good at relationships and added ... "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people."

The singer also revealed he's 1-month sober from booze and said he's going to work on himself before putting himself on to somebody else. BTW, we haven't heard Maya's side of the breakup yet ... she hasn't publicly addressed it.

Liam and the 21-year-old Texas beauty announced their engagement back in August 2020 after 2 years of dating, and he popped the question with a ring reportedly worth more than $4 million.