Celebrities React to Liam Payne's Sudden Death

Liam Payne's sudden death is sending shockwaves around the world ... with tons of celebs reacting to his loss.

Ty Dolla Sign says he just talked to Liam two days before he died ... and Ty's going to miss the former One Direction member.

Charlie Puth posted that he was in shock, adding ... "Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone."

Paris Hilton is sending love and condolences to Liam's family and loved ones ... and she says hearing about her friend's death was upsetting.

Zedd and Juicy J both posted that they couldn't believe Liam was dead ... with Zedd saying he's heartbroken and Juicy J sending prayers to Liam's family.

Shawn Mendes posted "we take care of each other" ... Joe Exotic said "RIP" ... Flavor Flav lamented Liam being only 31 ... and Zak Bagans shared an old photo of them together.

As we reported ... Liam died Wednesday after a fall from his hotel balcony in Argentina.