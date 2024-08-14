Liam Payne Blasted for Misogyny After Hinting GF Needs to Cover Up More

Nice to See Ya 'Covered Up for Once'

Play video content

Liam Payne might wanna listen to his old boy band's song, "What Makes You Beautiful" ... as the singer is getting blasted by fans for a rude comment about his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy's outfit.

Here's the tea ... Kate, an influencer, posted a vid Monday happily showing off her all-black ensemble for a sushi date night with the One Direction alum. While she posed, Liam sized up his lady, and dropped a pretty backhanded compliment.

He stated, "You look good. Nice and covered up ... for once."

It didn't take long for fans to sound off on the ex boy-bander, blasting him as "misogynistic" and hypocritical ... as Liam famously has a song called "Strip That Down."

Not to mention, Liam has shared his fair share of shirtless selfies on social media over the years ... so, seems laughable for him to call her out for revealing outfits.

Kate doesn't seem bothered by the comment, at least publicly. She's since uploaded to TikTok a couple more times, but hasn't said a peep about LP's critique.

Liam and Kate have been on and off since first linking up in 2022.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Prior to his relationship with Kate, Liam notably dated Girls Aloud member Cheryl Cole, who gave birth to his son Bear back in 2017.