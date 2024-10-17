Inside Liam Payne's Hotel Suite, Photos Show Why Staff Had Balcony Concerns

New photos from the hotel where Liam Payne died from an apparent suicide reveal why an employee told police they were concerned his room had a balcony ... one that would not be difficult to fall over.

These photos from one of the deluxe suites at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires ... show the same type of room Liam was staying in when he fell to his death from a third-floor balcony.

The balcony is enclosed with glass and a railing that seems to be no more than 4 feet high, which would make it dangerously easy for someone of Liam's height -- reportedly about 5'10" -- to go over the edge ... whether accidentally or intentionally.

Police have said as much, with one Buenos Aires law enforcement official saying Liam "had jumped from the balcony."

As we reported ... Liam landed on the pool deck below his room Wednesday afternoon and a preliminary autopsy issued by Argentinian officials says the impact resulted in "internal and external hemorrhage."

Photos from inside the identical suite also show the TV in the middle of the room. In photos purportedly of Liam's actual room, the place was trashed and the TV was smashed ... with broken items littered around the floor.

In the lead-up to Liam's death, a hotel employee made an emergency call to authorities ... saying a guest was "overwhelmed" by alcohol and drugs, and staff were concerned because they hadn't been able to get into his hotel room for several days.

