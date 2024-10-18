Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy 'At a Complete Loss' After Death

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy is speaking out for the first time following the death of the One Direction alum ... thanking fans for their support during this trying time.

The influencer posted on her Instagram Stories 2 days after the singer fell to his death from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In her statement, Kate said she's "been at a complete loss" amid the tragedy, confessing the last several days have not "felt real."

She continued ... "I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

KC went on to pay tribute to her "angel" Liam, calling the late pop star her "everything."

Kate added ... "I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."

The Internet personality signed off her message with "444" ... which is considered an "angel number" in numerology.

As TMZ previously reported, Liam was pronounced dead at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel after his fatal fall Wednesday. A police official went on to tell The Associated Press that the singer "had jumped from the balcony of his room" ... though, an investigation is still ongoing.

Liam and Kate had been in Argentina together prior to the singer's death, having traveled to the South American country earlier in the month to support Niall Horan at his show at the Movistar Arena.

Kate later confirmed in a social media video that she had left Liam behind in Argentina, as they had already extended their 5-day trip to 2 weeks ... and she was ready to be back home in Florida.