Farrah Abraham to Make Stand-Up Comedy Debut at NYC Strip Club

Farrah Abraham is making a career pivot next month, as the reality TV star is set to make her stand-up comedy debut ... and she's throwing in some sexiness for good measure.

The MTV personality, known for appearing on "16 and Pregnant" and "Teen Mom," has booked her debut stand-up gig at the Spearmint Rhino New York ... which just so happens to be an upscale gentlemen’s club in the Big Apple.

While Farrah is ready to bring the funny with her new routine "Diary of a Teen Mom," which will take place on March 13, she's also promising some perks for guests willing to shell out a little extra ... we're talking a $250 VIP meet-and-greet complete with a photo op AND a lap dance.

This isn't wildly shocking for those familiar with Farrah's career ... the reality TV personality got into adult entertainment after making it big on the silver screen. In fact, she famously got into it with MTV years ago, claiming they gave her the axe after she pursued sex work.

These days, Farrah says she's done being the punchline, which is why she's ready to own her own story ... though, she's still willing to push the boundaries.

Her new comedy career has also been a long time coming, as she told us all the way back in 2022 she wanted to pursue stand-up ... and even got guidance from veteran comedian Howie Mandel at the time.