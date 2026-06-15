Oliver Tree Crash Site Video Shows Mangled Helicopter

Play video content Video: Video From Oliver Tree Crash Site Shows Wrecked Helicopter Corpo de Bombeiros Militar do Rio de Janeiro via Storyful

Here's the first look at the crash site where Oliver Tree died ... and you see a mangled helicopter on the ground ... and it's flipped upside down.

New video shows the aftermath of Sunday's fatal helicopter collision in Brazil ... first responders are crowded around the downed chopper, peering inside.

As we reported, Oliver died when two helicopters collided above an electric vehicle yard ... and in the footage, you see several burned-out cars that look like they burst into flames when the chopper crashed.

It's unclear if the wrecked helicopter in the footage is the one Oliver was riding in when it crashed.

Oliver and four other people -- passengers Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim, Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilot Alexandre Souza -- were in one helicopter -- while pilot Charles Marsillac was the only person in the other.

There were reportedly no survivors ... and based on the footage, it's sadly easy to see why.