Apalachee High School Shooter's Dad Sentenced to 15 Years

Dad Gets 15 Years For Gifting Gun Used In Massacre

Play video content Video: Apalachee High School Shooter's Father Sentenced to 15 Years

High school shooter Colt Gray's father on Thursday was sentenced to 15 years behind bars ... punishment for ignoring serious red flags when he gifted his son a gun used to commit murder.

Colin Gray was convicted on multiple charges back in March ... including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for giving his son -- who police investigated for prior school shooting threats -- a rifle for Christmas.

Colt used the gun to murder two students and two staffers of Apalachee High School in Georgia in September 2024.

Several others were wounded when he opened fire.

In sentencing Colin to 15 years, the judge told him ... "The weight of your crimes is tethered and tied to the acts of someone else, your son."