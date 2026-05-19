San Diego Mosque Shooting Suspect's Mom Told Cops Son Was Suicidal, Weapons Were Missing

Two teenagers are suspected of shooting up the San Diego Islamic Center, killing three before taking their own lives, and cops say one of the boys' mothers told them he was suicidal and her guns and car were missing hours before the attack.

San Diego police say one of the suspects is a 17-year-old San Diego high school student ... and his mom called them to report a runaway juvenile who left with a companion dressed in camouflage.

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Cops say they were interviewing the mother and searching for the teen when the first shots rang out Monday at San Diego's largest mosque.

Law enforcement is investigating the deadly shooting as a hate crime ... and there are reports one of the guns had hate speech inscribed on it.

Police say the second suspect is 18 and the alleged shooters were found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds in a nearby location minutes after the first shots were fired.

The teen suspect whose mom called police was reportedly enrolled in a virtual learning program within the San Diego Unified School District ... he did not participate in any on-campus activities this school year but was on track to graduate at the end of this semester.