Arkansas Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Mass Shooting if Hantavirus Shuts Down U.S.

Allegedly Said He'd Shoot Up Walmart If Hantavirus Shuts Us Down!!!

The potential of a bigger hantavirus outbreak is apparently starting to drive people mad.

Case in point ... an Arkansas man allegedly threatened to shoot up a Walmart if the hantavirus forces the United States to shut down.

According to cops, Aaron Keith Bynum was arrested Friday by Marion County Sheriff deputies and charged with making terroristic threats -- a felony -- and harassing communications, a misdemeanor.

Bynum's capture comes after he allegedly made the threat during an online game he was playing. The Federal Bureau of Investigation received a tip about it, police say.

Cops say the tipster gave the FBI Bynum's alleged online username, which the feds used to subpoena the company that produces the game.

The company confirmed Bynum is the account holder, cops claim, and then passed the info along to the sheriff's office whose deputies executed a probable cause search warrant.

During the search, cops say they seized Bynum's computer and placed him under arrest. Bynum is currently being held on $2,500 bail after getting booked into the Marion County Detention Center.