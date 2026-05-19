Mindy Kaling Addresses Relationship & Family Dynamics With B.J. Novak

Mindy Kaling is finally addressing those longtime rumors she’s secretly dating B. J. Novak -- admitting that while she understands how it looks, they are not together!

The actress opened up about her super-close bond with her former "The Office" costar and ex-boyfriend, revealing BJ is basically family at this point ... especially with her three kids, who adore their godfather.

Addressing the internet’s obsession with whether BJ secretly fathered her children -- the 46-year-old says she totally understands why people think that ... and if she were looking at their relationship from the outside, she’d probably have the same questions too.

Honestly, fair enough. The two did actually date from 2004 to 2007 ... and they are obviously still tight ... so yeah, the rumor mill was always gonna run wild.🤷‍♀️

But as of now, Mindy told Bustle she’s happily single. Despite growing up obsessed with romance and writing love stories into her shows, she says she’s surprisingly content without a serious partner these days.