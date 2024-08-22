Mindy Kaling Shouts Out Ben Affleck Divorce During DNC Speech

Play video content

Mindy Kaling's proving the only topic more popular than the Democratic National Convention is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce ... giving it a subtle shout-out during her speech.

The actress took the stage at the United Center in Chicago Wednesday night, representing her home state of Massachusetts at the DNC ... where she called out another famous resident of the Bay State.

She quipped ... "I couldn’t leave here without giving a shout-out to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts. I love you, Massachusetts! Everyone is always hating on us! But they just don’t get it! Go Sox! Go Jayson Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there!"

As she continued, Mindy also added Dunkin' Donuts -- a favorite of Ben's -- is "the best coffee in the world." Though, we're not sure J Lo agrees ... even if she did star in BA's 2023 Super Bowl ad for the coffee company.

Mindy's words of support come one day after TMZ broke the story ... Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben on August 20 -- which just so happened to be the 2nd anniversary of their star-studded ceremony in Georgia. The couple had previously gotten married in a Las Vegas ceremony on July 16 ... before their Southern nuptials.

The singer filed the docs herself at the Los Angeles County Superior Court ... and listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024. Remember, Jenny had been photographed looking downcast on that very day.

We're told there's no prenup signed between the A-listers.

The divorce filing simply confirmed what had been discussed all summer ... that Bennifer 2.0 was over after reigniting their romance 20 years later.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Despite their friendly reunions over the last couple months, our sources say the estranged spouses are not currently on speaking terms ... which has been dragging out the legal process.