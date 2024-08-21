Alex Rodriguez Shares Cryptic Quote After Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Divorce News

Alex Rodriguez's recent social media activity has many believing it's a subliminal message to his ex, Jennifer Lopez ... with the former MLB slugger sharing a cryptic quote shortly after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

The message on A-Rod's Instagram story was posted on Tuesday afternoon -- around the time TMZ broke the news that Lopez officially called it quits on her marriage.

"You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction," the post read.

Without much context, it seems like a pretty harmless motivational line ... but considering A-Rod's history with J Lo, some folks were wondering if it was his public response to the news.

Of course, Rodriguez and J Lo started dating in February 2017 ... and got engaged two years later.

Ultimately, they never got married ... as they called off the engagement in April 2021. J. Lo then gave it another shot with Affleck -- whom she dated in the early 2000s.

Rodriguez said back in 2022 he had no hard feelings toward Lopez after their breakup ... and she's the "most-talented human" he's ever met.

"Look, we had a great time," he said on Martha Stewart's iHeartRadio podcast.

"Hardest worker and I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that’s alive."

He's also moved on and is currently dating Jaclyn Cordeiro. She is a fitness expert and owner of JACFIT 5am Club.