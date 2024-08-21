Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Alex Rodriguez Shares Cryptic Quote After Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Divorce News

Alex Rodriguez Addressing Bennifer Divorce??? ... Shares Cryptic Quote

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez main
Getty Composite

Alex Rodriguez's recent social media activity has many believing it's a subliminal message to his ex, Jennifer Lopez ... with the former MLB slugger sharing a cryptic quote shortly after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

The message on A-Rod's Instagram story was posted on Tuesday afternoon -- around the time TMZ broke the news that Lopez officially called it quits on her marriage.

alex rodriguez insta

"You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction," the post read.

Without much context, it seems like a pretty harmless motivational line ... but considering A-Rod's history with J Lo, some folks were wondering if it was his public response to the news.

Of course, Rodriguez and J Lo started dating in February 2017 ... and got engaged two years later.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Together
Jennifer and Alex -- Happier Times
Getty

Ultimately, they never got married ... as they called off the engagement in April 2021. J. Lo then gave it another shot with Affleck -- whom she dated in the early 2000s.

jlo ben affleck
Getty

Rodriguez said back in 2022 he had no hard feelings toward Lopez after their breakup ... and she's the "most-talented human" he's ever met.

"Look, we had a great time," he said on Martha Stewart's iHeartRadio podcast.

"Hardest worker and I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that’s alive."

Jaclyn Cordeiro Hot Shots
Jaclyn Cordeiro Hot Shots

He's also moved on and is currently dating Jaclyn Cordeiro. She is a fitness expert and owner of JACFIT 5am Club.

So, perhaps the quote and the timing is just a coincidence??

Old news is old news!
