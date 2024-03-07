Alex Rodriguez Takes Daughter To Olivia Rodrigo Concert, Earns Dad Points

... But No Clue Who She Is!!

Alex Rodriguez scored some serious dad points by tagging along with his 15-year-old daughter to an Olivia Rodrigo concert -- even though he wanted to catch some zzz's instead.

The legendary slugger documented their outing Wednesday night in an, inadvertently, hilarious IG video ... as he admitted he was exhausted from filming all day, but was prioritizing some quality time with Ella at the Miami gig -- despite clearly not knowing who the singer is.

In fact, he tells his followers he's at a "Rodrigo" concert ... before Ella schools him on the singer's full name!

A-Rod was in the thick of it inside Kaseya Center, panning the camera around with the caption across the screen, "Olivia Rodrigo concert surrounded by 22,000 teenage girls, and all I wanna do is go to sleep."

He then zooms in on Ella, who's totally in her element, belting out Olivia's hit track "Vampire" like a true fan. Even with his sleepy/old dad eyes, Alex had to give the singer props with his caption, "Rodrigo is pretty good TBH."

A-Rod, who is also dad to 19-year-old Natasha, even apologized to Olivia in the caption for messing up her name, and promised it won't happen again.