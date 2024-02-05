Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift Squash Beef Rumors At Grammys

Play video content CBS

Taylor Swift was a sucker for Olivia Rodrigo's performance of "Vampire" ... debunking any beef rumors between them at the Grammys Sunday evening.

Olivia gave a bloody good rendition of the fiery tune ... with Tay Tay singing and dancing along -- something that didn't go unnoticed on Olivia's end as she blew her a kiss at the end ... signaling a mutual respect between the two.

olivia blowing a kiss to taylor 🥹🥹 my taylivia heart pic.twitter.com/NeSHkZaAhe — abel 💛 (@rodrglivs) February 5, 2024 @rodrglivs

The "Guts" singer Olivia returned the supportive favor ... standing up to clap for Taylor as she scooped the Best Pop Vocal Album. Yeah, you wouldn't be doing all that for your arch-nemesis, now would you?

The duo's fandom first speculated they were feuding when Olivia retroactively credited Swift and producer Jack Antonoff on her single "Deja Vu" -- though she's denied any clash between them since.

"I don't beef with anyone," Olivia clarified to Rolling Stone in Sept 2023 ... noting that falling out with someone was unlike her cause she's a chill person who keeps to herself.

She concluded on the matter: "There's nothing to say. There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories." Underlying point, fandoms need to chill.

So, there you have it, folks ... things between O&T are good and had never soured in the first place.