Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Olivia Rodrigo and Actor Louis Partridge Pack On PDA, Confirming Romance

Olivia Rodrigo Louis Partridge Grabs a Handful!!! NYC PDA Confirms Romance

12/14/2023 10:14 AM PT
Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge Pack On PDA
Launch Gallery
Good 4 U! Launch Gallery
The Image Direct

Olivia Rodrigo and actor Louis Partridge are totally an item -- that was made abundantly clear by the way their hands were all over each other in the Big Apple.

The 20-year-olds were spotted suckin' face Wednesday in NYC ... their steamy makeout sesh going down while they'd stopped at a gas station.

The Image Direct

The 'Enola Holmes' actor was even gettin' a handful of the "Vampire" singer during their stop ... so it would be hard for the 2 to deny the relationship rumors at this point.

For those unaware, there's been talk Olivia and Louis have been dating since the end of October when a pic circulated showing them getting close and personal in London ... but it didn't stop there.

Louis, who's British, was at 30 Rock in NYC last weekend to support Olivia during her "Saturday Night Live" performance ... and he was also there watching her 'Jingle Ball' performance in the same city the day before.

Olivia Rodrigo's Exes
Launch Gallery
Olivia Rodrigo's Exes Launch Gallery
Getty

Hopefully, all works out between Louis and Olivia -- but, if it doesn't, you know she'll write a fire break-up tune!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later