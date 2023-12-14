Olivia Rodrigo and Actor Louis Partridge Pack On PDA, Confirming Romance

Olivia Rodrigo and actor Louis Partridge are totally an item -- that was made abundantly clear by the way their hands were all over each other in the Big Apple.

The 20-year-olds were spotted suckin' face Wednesday in NYC ... their steamy makeout sesh going down while they'd stopped at a gas station.

The 'Enola Holmes' actor was even gettin' a handful of the "Vampire" singer during their stop ... so it would be hard for the 2 to deny the relationship rumors at this point.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge spotted in London. pic.twitter.com/Ap11PKVo18 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 30, 2023 @PopBase

For those unaware, there's been talk Olivia and Louis have been dating since the end of October when a pic circulated showing them getting close and personal in London ... but it didn't stop there.

Louis, who's British, was at 30 Rock in NYC last weekend to support Olivia during her "Saturday Night Live" performance ... and he was also there watching her 'Jingle Ball' performance in the same city the day before.