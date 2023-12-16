B.J. Novak Holds Mindy Kaling's Daughter's Hand at Disneyland

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak continue to be two peas in a pod all these years later -- and as she's said, he's a great godparent to her kids ... especially when they go to Disneyland.

The two former 'Office' stars -- who once dated, but now remain incredibly close friends -- hit up the Happiest Place on Earth Friday with a crew of other adults tagging along ... and a VIP guide escorting them through the park.

These pics, obtained by TMZ, were captured in Fantasyland, and they were near the carousel ... with the grownups asking Mindy's 6-year-old daughter, Katherine, which ride she wanted to go on. Looks like it was a birthday outing ... the kid was born in December 2017.

Anyway, as you can see ... B.J. is holding Katherine's hand -- alongside a blonde woman -- while Mama Bear was walking ahead of them and looking back to keep an eye on everyone.

If you're unfamiliar with Mindy's family dynamic ... it's a little complicated, especially considering her romantic history with B.J. At this point, though, he's part of MK's brood.

Mindy actually has two children, but nobody knows who their dad is -- as she's kept his identity under wraps. With that said, there's been speculation that B.J. himself might, in fact, be the father ... but Mindy has said he's simply her children's godfather ... and nothing more.

Considering how close he is with Mindy, it's not surprising to see B.J. rolling with her and her kid(s) these days -- but it does kinda fuel the unsubstantiated rumor he might be Daddy.

The larger backdrop, of course, is the Ryan/Kelly onscreen coupling that has somewhat manifested in real life. The Ry Guy left his baby behind to be with Ms. Kapoor in the TV show -- but B.J. seems to have found a way to have it all in real life, murky as it may be.