Celebs Chowin' Down on Burgers for International Burger Day!

In honor of International Burger Day, we've cooked up all the cheesy celebs and slid them into one toasty photo gallery ...

Burger bliss in every bite, stars like Mindy Kaling and Anastasia Karanikolaou are stackin' up the burgers, one patty at a time. And, keep scrolling and you'll find John Legend and Zoe Kravitz savoring the juicy flavor!

TV host and comedian Jimmy Fallon knows what's good -- adding some French fries into his meaty deliciousness!