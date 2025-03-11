MLB Teams Unveil New Opening Day Dishes ... Chicken Parm Subs & Filthy Mac Fries!!!

Opening Day is still over a week away for most MLB teams, but baseball fans better start saving up room in their tummies now ... 'cause several squads just unveiled some new dishes for their special afternoons -- and most are HUGE!!

The Cubs, Orioles, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Nationals and Marlins all revealed what they'll be serving to their supporters at their home games over the next few weeks ... and the items look delicious -- and calorically dense.

At Wrigley Field, they'll offer up a vegetarian burger topped with kimchi -- plus a roast beef sandwich that's held together by some fried plantains.

Inside of Camden Yards, O's backers can grub on a footlong sausage that's slathered in crab dip, corn and fried green tomatoes.

Diamondbacks fans who hit Chase Field will be treated to chicken parmesan subs and some crinkle cut fries that are doused in a ton of cheese and pork belly bacon.

At Dodger Stadium, fans of all of their Japanese stars will be able to fill their stomachs with foods that have some Asian flare -- including Teriyaki-glazed chicken and crispy chicken katsu sandwiches that are topped with kewpie mayo.

Marlins and Nationals supporters, meanwhile, will be able to munch on some more traditional ballpark foods -- such as hot dogs, nachos and wings.

