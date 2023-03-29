Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
MLB Teams Roll Out New Food Items For Opening Day, 2-Foot Chili Cheeseburgers!

MLB Teams Roll Out New Food For 2023 ... 2-Foot Chili Cheesburgers & 34-Inch Sandwiches!!!

3/29/2023 12:39 PM PT
MLB Teams Roll Out New Food Items For Opening Day
Texas Rangers

If you're going to MLB Opening Day on Thursday ... ya better bring your appetite -- 'cause several teams are rollin' out some new food items for the season -- and most are absolutely massive!!

Nearly every club will kick off 2023 with new and intriguing menu options ... including the Texas Rangers -- who recently unveiled a two-foot-long burger that's topped with onion rings and chili called, "The Boomstick Burger."

Miami Marlins

Not to be outdone, the Miami Marlins showed this week they'll be offering a 34-inch "Cubano Gigante" -- a huge sandwich that features sliced ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and a secret sauce.

The New York Yankees, meanwhile, chose to honor Aaron Judge yet again with a food item ... after handing out the "62" bacon cheeseburger in last year's playoffs, they're now selling the "99 Burger," which comes with eight ounces of Wagyu beef. There is a caveat, though -- the team says it'll only sell 99 per game!!

NY Yankees

The Rays and the White Sox are also hockin' some big dishes for their fans to consume -- Tampa's offering a half-pound pretzel dog, while Chicago's doling out a half-pound weiner called "The Champagne of Dogs."

Most promise to make a decent-sized dent in your wallet -- but hey, it's Opening Day ... spend the extra cash, grab the antacids, and root, root, root for the home team!

