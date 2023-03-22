Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tricks Out Mercedes For MLB Season
3/22/2023 12:10 AM PT
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be cruising into the MLB season in some serious style this year ... TMZ Sports has learned the Blue Jays superstar just got his Mercedes-Benz tricked out!!!
The Toronto first baseman took his GLE63 -- an expensive ride that he copped about a year ago -- to Alex Vega at The Auto Firm in South Florida to get the work done ... and it came out awesome.
Vega blacked out the vehicle -- wrapping it, before darkening its chrome emblems. He also upgraded its wheels too ... throwing on a set of Avorza Forged Wheels.
In total, we're told the work Vladdy got typically runs around $50K!!
Of course, these were not the first improvements Guerrero Jr. has made on the whip -- about six months ago, Vega also threw in some Blue Jays-colored interior in it as well.
If you're wondering, while he's still just 24 years old, Vladdy can definitely afford the upgrades ... he agreed to a $14.5 million pact with Toronto to avoid arbitration this offseason.
Opening Day for the Jays is set for March 30 -- but Vlad will have to wait to debut his new-look ride at Rogers Centre for a couple more weeks ... as Toronto's home opener isn't slated to begin until April 11.