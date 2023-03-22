Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tricks Out Mercedes For MLB Season

Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Tricks Out Benz For MLB Season!!!

3/22/2023 12:10 AM PT
MLB Superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr's Tricked Out Mercedes
Alex Vega

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be cruising into the MLB season in some serious style this year ... TMZ Sports has learned the Blue Jays superstar just got his Mercedes-Benz tricked out!!!

The Toronto first baseman took his GLE63 -- an expensive ride that he copped about a year ago -- to Alex Vega at The Auto Firm in South Florida to get the work done ... and it came out awesome.

Vega blacked out the vehicle -- wrapping it, before darkening its chrome emblems. He also upgraded its wheels too ... throwing on a set of Avorza Forged Wheels.

In total, we're told the work Vladdy got typically runs around $50K!!

CASE OF THE BLUES
Instagram / @theautofirm

Of course, these were not the first improvements Guerrero Jr. has made on the whip -- about six months ago, Vega also threw in some Blue Jays-colored interior in it as well.

If you're wondering, while he's still just 24 years old, Vladdy can definitely afford the upgrades ... he agreed to a $14.5 million pact with Toronto to avoid arbitration this offseason.

Opening Day for the Jays is set for March 30 -- but Vlad will have to wait to debut his new-look ride at Rogers Centre for a couple more weeks ... as Toronto's home opener isn't slated to begin until April 11.

