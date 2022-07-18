Ronald Acuna Jr. Gets $140k 'La Bestia' Gorilla Chain, Plans To Wear For ASG

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ronald Acuna Jr. Cops 'La Bestia' Chain For ASG ... Worth $140k!!!

7/18/2022 1:02 PM PT
Getty Composite

Ronald Acuna Jr. will be the brightest All-Star during this week's festivities in L.A. ... thanks to his new $140k diamond chain!!

TMZ Sports is told Acuna -- a starting outfielder for Tuesday's All-Star Game after receiving the most votes among National League players -- copped a blinged-out nod to his aggressive style of play ... and it's incredible!!

The piece features Acuna's nickname, "La Bestia" -- which means "the beast" -- decked out in 12 carats of emerald-shaped VVS diamonds and 6 carats of round brilliant rocks ... and a gorilla enameled on top.

ALL STAR ANCHOR

Gabriel The Jeweler tells us the chain is also made of 80 carats of VVS baguettes ... with the whole thing being worth a whopping $140k!!

We're told Acuna has plans to show off the bling when he takes the field at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday ... so keep your eyes peeled.

vladimir guerrero jr and ronald acuna
Xample

Acuna and superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also got iced-out versions of their personal logos ahead of ASW ... which was a collaboration with Nick Drbal's Xample brand.

We're told Drbal -- both players' business manager -- designed the logos that inspired the shopping spree.

Xample
Xample

To top things off, the Xample team also walked away with a number of logo chains as well.

It's raining diamonds!!

