Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Snaps Bat Into Pieces After Strikeout

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Snaps Bat Into Pieces!!! ... Pissed Over Strikeout

5/11/2022 11:30 AM PT
Vladimir Guerrero
Courtesy of MLB

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just did his best Bo Jackson impression ... completely -- and easily -- destroying his bat over his leg following a tough strikeout.

The Toronto superstar turned his personalized lumber into kindling in the fifth inning of the Blue Jays' game against the Yankees ... when he struck out on a Jameson Taillon cutter.

Guerrero Jr. was so mad at himself for waving at a pitch that ended up outside of the zone -- he slammed his bat to the ground ... and then snapped it over his right quad.

Video shows the thing didn't stand a chance against the wrath of the 6'2, 235-pound first baseman ... it splintered all over the batter's box.

If you're wondering, there's no MLB rule against snapping a bat in frustration ... so Vladdy won't face any penalty over the temper tantrum.

As for the game ... the Jays are currently down 5-2 -- but Vlad's gotten another bat and is scheduled to come up again shortly.

Getcha popcorn ready.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later