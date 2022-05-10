Guardians' Josh Naylor Loses His Mind In Wild Celebration ... During Historic Game

Guardians first baseman, Josh Naylor, made history Monday night ... and then he celebrated like a madman, cussing up a storm and throwing his helmet -- and video of the scene is EPIC.

Naylor logged EIGHT RBIs in his final three at-bats of Cleveland's wild 12-9, extra-innings win over the Chicago White Sox ... and following his last AB -- one in which he hit the go-ahead three-run homer -- he completely lost it on his way to the dugout.

Video shot by a fan in the stands shows Naylor dropped F-bombs, hurled his helmet into a wall, pounded his chest and screamed, "You can't f***ing beat me!" over and over again.

Naylor also yelled about wanting "all of the smoke" constantly as he charged through his teammates.

The celly was a wild one -- but it's clearly warranted. In his last three at-bats of the Guardians' win, he had a double, a grand slam and a three-run homer. And, according to ESPN, Naylor became the first player in over 100 years to log eight RBIs in the eighth inning and on during a game.