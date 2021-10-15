Max Scherzer Goes Topless On Field To Celebrate NLDS Win Over Giants
10/15/2021 6:29 AM PT
Max Scherzer won the NLDS for the Dodgers ... and then he lost his shirt partying -- and the whole scene was EPIC!!
The Dodgers' ace came into L.A.'s win-or-go-home game in the 9th inning against the Giants on Thursday night ... and closed the door on San Francisco, securing the 2-1 win to move his team on to the NLCS.
Max Scherzer lost his shirt again. pic.twitter.com/RAqXYJSjCm— Justin (@hobokenjustin) October 15, 2021 @hobokenjustin
And, just a few minutes after the stellar performance, Scherzer ditched his shirt and partied hard on the field!!
With a beer in hand, sandals on his feet and goggles on his forehead, Mad Max fired up Dodgers fans who had stayed in the crowd -- yelling and pacing down the first base line.
Max Scherzer was ready to party. pic.twitter.com/ZPabTq4sRg— Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) October 15, 2021 @MMoreno1015
Apparently the drinking and festivities only went on harder from there ... 'cause Scherzer told media members "we can party hard tonight" -- and video from the team's locker room showed they did just that.
California knows how to party. pic.twitter.com/MYbZD7PCb5— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 15, 2021 @Dodgers
The dudes poured champagne and beer all over each other, and we're sure they drank a lot of it too.
If you're wondering, Game 1 against the Braves ain't 'til Saturday ... so plenty of time to sleep off any hangover.
Congrats!