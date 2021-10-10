Tom Cruise Shocks Fans at Dodgers/Giants Playoff Game

I'm Just One of the Fans ...

Tom Cruise may be one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but Saturday night he was just a fan at a baseball game.

Cruise hit up AT&T Park in San Francisco where the Giants squared off against the Dodgers, where he paid $1k for a seat. You gotta watch the video ... as fans notice him and start fawning ... Cruise handles it like a pro. He's gracious, even chatty with everyone.

At one point, he takes to a dude behind him and they talk about where the guy is from, and Tom is fully engaged.

There were celebs on hand ... Tom and Danny Glover hugged it out between innings.

He was also seen fist bumping fans, and everyone seems stoked.

NEW#TomCruise at a Baseball Game between San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco. He was there with his Son Connor. pic.twitter.com/NoDZ3FtaHh — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) October 10, 2021 @TCNews62

BTW ... in one of the photos you see what looks like an injury on the side of his face, near his ear. Could be a remnant from the latest "Mission Impossible" movie.