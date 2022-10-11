MLB Playoff Teams Debut Specialty Stadium Food, Yankees Unveil '62' Burger!

Fall baseball is back ... and to commemorate the MLB's postseason, the teams still alive are hookin' up their fans with new food choices at their stadiums -- including the Yankees, who unveiled a massive, Aaron Judge-themed cheeseburger!

The Pinstripes, Braves, Dodgers, Astros, Guardians, Phillies and Mariners all introduced delicious meal choices this week for their supporters to enjoy during the playoffs.

In NY ... the Yanks revealed the "62" bacon burger in honor of Judge, who just became the American League home run king this season by hitting 62 dingers. The Bronx Bombers also showed off a new pumpkin spice milkshake, too.

The Dodgers are offering fans Lomo Saltado Fries -- which are made up of sautéed steak, bell peppers and onions drizzled with aji verde sauce.

The Braves -- who won the World Series last year -- brought out the OPPO "Taco" ... which is chicken rolled in naan featuring a bunch of toppings. It, of course, is named after an opposite-field home run.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has a new menu loaded with all sorts of options, from nachos to hot dogs, to chili, to braised beef.