MLB Stadiums Debut Delicious And Questionable Food For 2022 Season

Opening Day is upon us ... and what better way to start the 2022 MLB season than to go through all the new grub fans will be able to devour as they watch their favorite teams at the stadium!!

Off the bat, the Chopped Cheese is hitting Yankee Stadium ... as a homage to the local bodegas in NYC.

The Rangers have a WILD new entry for 2022 -- an Alligator Corn Dog ... which sounds worse than it probably actually is.

The reigning champs -- the Atlanta Braves -- have a $151 wagyu beef burger available for purchase ... but there's also a $25,000 option that comes with a World Series ring!!

The Orioles have a ton of delicious options this season ... but the Crab Cake Egg Rolls made our stomachs growl the most.

The Royals have one of the most unique items -- the BBQ Reese's Sandwich ... which is part of Aramark's Dare To Pair series, a promo that makes unique combinations turn into delicious creations.

There's a ton more new additions ... but it's better if you just check out the pics for yourself.