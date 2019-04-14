MLB Fooodfest ... Bull Testicles And Fat Roosters!!!

MLB Foodfest, Pig Out On Bull Testicles & Fat Roosters!

Peanuts ... cracker jacks ... and bull testes?!?!

Yeah, MLB ballparks are featuring ALL THAT these days ... and now the craziest stadium food from baseball diamonds all over the country are heading to L.A. for a giant food fare.

It's called MLB Foodfest ... and it kicks off later this month from April 26-28 in Downtown L.A. -- and it features one unique food item from every MLB team in the country.

Some of the highlights that'll be in attendance? Colorado Rockies' Rocky Mountain Oysters, Cleveland Indians' Fat Rooster sandwiches and Seattle Mariners' toasted grasshoppers.

Don't worry ... it's not all weird dishes -- the Chicago Cubs are bringing their classic Chicago Dogs and the Philadelphia Phillies are bringing cheesesteaks.

Tickets for the festival cost between $45-$90 -- pending on if ya wanna wash down your Elote Nuggets with beer or not.

... Bring napkins.