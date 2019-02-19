Barack Obama Eats at Ayesha Curry's Restaurant with Steph, Chrissy & John Legend

Barack Obama All-Star Dinner With Steph & Ayesha, John & Chrissy

Steph Curry and Barack Obama's bromance took another step forward with a dinner date ... although Ayesha Curry and a couple o' Legends were there too.

The Currys sat down with 44 for a serious power dinner Monday night in San Francisco at Ayesha's restaurant, International Smoke. Her collaborator and chef, Michael Mina, posed with the smiling trio and shouted out Barack, saying ... "No greater privilege than to cook for this man on Presidents Day. Thank you for the highest honor @barackobama!"

The star power at the dinner table didn't stop there -- John Legend and Chrissy Teigen showed up to make it a fab fivesome. Chrissy also shared a shot of herself enjoying a drink with Chef Michael.

You'll recall, Steph set up a meeting last month in Washington, D.C. between his BFF and his Golden State Warriors teammates ... who opted out of meeting President Trump to celebrate their NBA Championship.

As for why they're all in the Bay Area ... Barack, Steph and John are all taking part in the My Brother's Keeper conference in Oakland, aimed at supporting boys and young men of color. It's being hosted by the Obama Foundation.

Good eats, good cause ... good times!