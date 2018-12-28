Barack Obama These Are a Few of My Favorite 2018 Things

Barack Obama Lists His Favorites in 2018, Including Michelle's Book and Jay-Z Songs

Barack Obama had a busy year -- especially when it comes to entertaining himself -- because he's got a looooong list of his favorite songs, movies and books.

The former Prez just shared 3 year-end lists of his 2018 faves, including 22 songs (and a jazz album) that feature tracks by J. Cole, Janelle Monae, Cardi B and 2 from Jay-Z -- "Wow Freestyle" feat. Kendrick Lamar and "Apes**t" ... which obviously features Beyonce.

Noticeably absent from his tracklist -- Kanye West.

Barack also shares his top 15 movies of the year -- which range from blockbuster hits like "Black Panther" to critical darlings like "Eighth Grade" and early Oscar buzz films like "If Beale Street Could Talk." He also lists the Mr. Rogers documentary, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

But, the standout on his trio of favorite lists is in his book roundup, for which he breaks his alphabetical format to list his wife Michelle's book, "Becoming," numero uno ... and includes the note, "obviously my favorite!"

Another notable book is Nelson Mandela's "Long Walk to Freedom" ... but there are so many more, including several he says appeared on earlier lists.

Seriously, how does the guy find the time?

And, with all year-end lists, we have to ask ... who did Obama snub?