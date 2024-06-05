MLB Offering 2-Foot Hot Dogs, 2-Foot Nachos At Mets Vs. Phillies London Games

Baseball fans heading out to the MLB's London Series better bring their appetites ... 'cause the league just revealed it's offering up some serious food options for the games -- including 2-foot-long wieners!!

The Mets and the Phillies are hopping across the pond for this year's iteration of the England games ... and those who are following them to London Stadium will have plenty to choose from when it comes time to fill their bellies during the June 8 and 9 contests.

For those in need of some serious calories, the Boomstick Hot Dog and the Boomstick Nachos will certainly deliver. The glizzy has two feet of British pork smothered in chili and cheese. The nachos, meanwhile, have two feet of tortilla chips covered in queso, braised beef and more.

There will be New York and Philly-themed meals at the stadium too -- as a pastrami sandwich and a cheesesteak are both on the menu.

Burgers and sandwiches will be there as well -- including The Umpire ... which has fried chicken, bacon, and mayo slaw slathered in between a lemon and herb savory iced doughnut.

Of course, if fans want more of a local flare -- the MLB has things covered there ... with cuisine like beer-battered cod and pea and garden mint soup being offered in parts of the venue.