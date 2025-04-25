Bun B Opens 2nd Trill Burgers Location in Houston Area

With 2 More On The Way!!!

Rap legend Bun B's second act as a fast-food employee is going mighty swell ... his Trill Burgers franchise opened its 2nd location on Fry-day!!!

Bun's new location is posted up in 25 miles north of downtown Houston in Spring, Texas -- about an hour away from the flagship Trill Burgers in Houston.

The new hub is a 3K-square-foot revamped Dairy Queen and will introduce a new menu item -- Trill Lemonade, available in classic, strawberry and iced tea Arnold Palmer flavors.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Houston graphic artist Todd Louis was also enlisted to design the inside of the Spring location, but Bun and his co-founders Andy Nguyen and Nick Scurfield have more business to attend before riding off into the sunset.