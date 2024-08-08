Bun B Says Atlanta Restaurants Focus On Vibes Over Quality, Houston Has Better Food

Play video content Honey Drip Network & Aristotle

Bun B says there is no comparison between Atlanta and Houston when it comes to fine dining ... the UGK legend thinks "The A" doesn't know the difference between a restaurant and a club!

The veteran MC admitted he lived in both ATL and HTX while ranking the two cities on the "Honey Drip Network & Aristotle" podcast ... he gives the nod to ATL overall -- but not when it comes to food.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bun said ATL food joints don't put any elbow grease into their soul food, and they focus more on giving patrons an ambient experience ... but smoke and mirrors with tableside entertainment spectacles don't mean the food will taste great.

Bun had the ATL-born interviewer agreeing with him on several of his points ... he's not calling it nasty -- but he's not scraping his plate either.

Play video content

He gave the city credit for their wings -- a little surprising considering the time Bobby Shmurda alerted the internet when ATL chicken let him down in the worst way possible!

Bun gives New Orleans credit for giving H-Town the ingredients to the secret sauce for improving the food.

Play video content TMZ.com