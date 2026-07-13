Memphis Bleek Says Jay-Z Was Pissed Over Concert Delay

Play video content Video: Memphis Bleek Says Jay-Z Was Furious Over Concert Delay TMZ.com

Jay-Z was so pissed over his Yankee Stadium show being delayed, he wouldn't talk to a soul backstage ... so says Memphis Bleek.

We got Memphis in New York City on Monday and our photog asked him what Hov was like backstage as he waited for hours to take the stage.

Play video content Video: Jay-Z Concert Delays Spark Chaos at Yankee Stadium

Much like his audience, Jay was not too happy about the delays ... after fans reportedly broke through a security checkpoint ... and his buddy Memphis tells us he turned into a "stone-faced killer" and wouldn't talk to anybody.

Memphis thought the function would get shut down if Jay didn't take the stage by midnight ... but Jay finally took the concert at 12:20 am ... over 4 hours after the scheduled start time.

Some fans are now complaining about going to work after staying up all night to see Jay-Z ... but Memphis says a famous Jay-Z song should come in handy for anyone considering a sick day.

We also asked Memphis about potential fines for noise or curfew violations ... and he's got a hilarious response that actually makes a whole lot of sense.

Play video content Video: Jay-Z Stuns Fans by Bringing Out Beyoncé at Yankee Stadium Instagram/@rocnation