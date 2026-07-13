Jay-Z Brought Out Rihanna and Beyoncé at Night 3 of His Yankee Stadium Shows

Jay-Z brought out the big guns on night three of his Yankee Stadium shows ... because fans were in for an epic night when the "99 Problems" artist brought out Rihanna and Beyoncé to wow the packed joint.

The crowd went absolutely nuts for the guest performances, as shown in videos floating around social ... Rihanna, especially when she came out for "Run This Town." Beyoncé killed it with "Drunk In Love."

Of course, both superstars looked amazing ... Beyoncé in a glimmering Yankees outfit and Rihanna rocking a badass leather ensemble complete with shades.

Play video content Video: Jay-Z RiRi Instagram/@rocnation

Among the problems Jay did have ... was an hours-long delay for the show ... which, when he finally did come out, he told the crowd it was due to a security concern.