Jay-Z Brought Out Rihanna and Beyoncé at Night 3 of His Yankee Stadium Shows
Jay-Z RiRi And Queen Bey Double Whammy!!!
Jay-Z brought out the big guns on night three of his Yankee Stadium shows ... because fans were in for an epic night when the "99 Problems" artist brought out Rihanna and Beyoncé to wow the packed joint.
The crowd went absolutely nuts for the guest performances, as shown in videos floating around social ... Rihanna, especially when she came out for "Run This Town." Beyoncé killed it with "Drunk In Love."
Of course, both superstars looked amazing ... Beyoncé in a glimmering Yankees outfit and Rihanna rocking a badass leather ensemble complete with shades.
Among the problems Jay did have ... was an hours-long delay for the show ... which, when he finally did come out, he told the crowd it was due to a security concern.
Bottom line ... once the show got on the road -- everyone was in an "Empire State of Mind."