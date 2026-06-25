Jay-Z Rings in 'Reasonable Doubt' Album Anniversary With Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy's strolling down memory lane with Jay-Z, getting a little taste of her pop's heyday and helping him celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Reasonable Doubt."

Check out the father-daughter duo at Jay's NYC pop-up, "96 & Forever," where they were all smiles Thursday while greeting fans and marking 3 decades since his iconic debut album hit shelves on June 25, 1996.

Blue may be a superstar in her own right these days -- fresh off stealing scenes on tour with mom Beyoncé -- but this was Dad's time to shine, and she hung back to let him soak up the love from fans.

And Jay did exactly that ... raising a toast to the album that launched one of hip hop's greatest careers.