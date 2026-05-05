Blue Ivy, Sunday Rose Defy Met Gala Age Rule on Star-Studded Night

Blue Ivy Carter and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban turned the Met Gala into a little bit of a rule-bending family affair ... and fashion's biggest night didn't seem mad about it.

The 2026 carpet was supposed to be strictly 18-plus -- a rule that's been in place since 2018 -- but somehow, these two high-profile teens slipped past the velvet rope ... and did it in serious style!

Leading the charge was 14-year-old Blue Ivy, who made her official Met Gala debut alongside her superstar parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Blue didn't just show up ... she showed out, rocking a cream strapless Balenciaga gown, plus gold heels, diamonds and a cropped bomber jacket draped off her shoulders like she's been doing this for years.

Let's not kid ourselves ... 14-year-olds aren't supposed to touch this carpet. The 18-and-up rule is simple, unless you have a workaround ... show up with A-list parents. And for Blue, one of them was basically running the whole thing.

That's right ... Beyoncé wasn't just attending -- she was co-chairing the event alongside Nicole Kidman, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, and Anna Wintour. So if anyone's getting a pass, it's her kid.

And Blue wasn't the only teen bending the rules -- Kidman's 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, also hit the carpet ... proving the age limit might be more of a suggestion when your moms are on the host committee.

Still, no one seems to be complaining ... both teens absolutely delivered on the theme, "Fashion is Art."

Beyoncé clearly couldn't be prouder ... gushing on the carpet to Vogue, "She looks so beautiful. It’s incredible to be able to share it with her." She doubled down, adding, "She was ready! She is ready."