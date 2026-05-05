Michael Jackson's Ex-Doctor Conrad Murray Sports Ponytail in New Pics

Michael Jackson's former doctor's life has taken a major twist, or rather his hair has ... because he's bunching it up in a ponytail these days.

We've obtained photos of Conrad Murray -- the doctor who served two years in jail for the manslaughter of the King of Pop -- sporting his new hairdo Tuesday morning outside a diner in Sunrise, Florida.

Check it out ... the new style seems in its nascent stages, but, it certainly looks like he's letting it grow, and letting his hipster flag fly.

We're told Murray sat down for a 45-minute meal before heading to his car, which appears to be a rental. He had a to-go bag with him ... clearly biting off more than he could chew in the joint.

It doesn't seem anyone bothered the 73-year-old former doc ... who was convicted in 2011 of involuntary manslaughter for administering the propofol -- a surgical anesthetic -- that caused MJ's fatal overdose. He's maintained his innocence over the years, instead pointing the finger at Michael's other doctors.

In 2016, Murray wrote the book, "This Is It! The Secret Lives of Dr. Conrad Murray and Michael Jackson" ... and told us it was actually the late Dr. Arnold Klein who was responsible for MJ's death.