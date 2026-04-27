John Branca Gushes Over Miles Teller's Portrayal of Him in 'Michael'

Miles Teller Did Me Right in 'Michael' Biopic!!!

John Branca is all smiles over the "Michael" biopic -- especially when it comes to Miles Teller playing ... well, him.

We caught Branca in L.A. Monday and he couldn't stop hyping Miles -- calling him a great actor and basically gushing over his performance in the film, which Branca also produced.

Check the clip ... he also shows love to Jaafar Jackson, who steps into the King of Pop's shoes for the role.

What's wild ... you'd never guess Branca's in the middle of a messy feud with Paris Jackson, who's been blasting him and co-executor John McClain over money issues tied to MJ's estate.

Paris also took aim at the biopic itself ... questioning why Branca cast an A-lister like Miles to play him, calling it a pricey move that might not pay off at the box office.