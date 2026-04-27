Michael Jackson Accuser James Safechuck Says He Won't Watch Biopic

Play video content Video: James Safechuck BACKGRID

James Safechuck -- one of Michael Jackson's sexual assault accusers -- says there's no way he's going to watch the new biopic about the King of Pop ... and he doesn't think it should have been produced in the first place.

A photog got Safechuck in Sherman Oaks over the weekend and asked him if he planned to go check out "Michael" on opening weekend ... and Safechuck gave an emphatic "no."

Safechuck says the movie shouldn't have gotten the green light ... he says he doesn't believe in supporting alleged child abusers.

He also reiterated his support for abuse survivors.

As you known ... Safechuck and Wade Robson claim they were sexually abused by Michael as children, and they detailed their allegations in the HBO doc “Leaving Neverland.”

The allegations are NOT part of the new biopic ... and Safechuck was asked about the missing storyline.