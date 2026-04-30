Michael Jackson's Crystal Gloves, Fedora for Sale at Auction

Michael Jackson's personal items up for sale ... but fans are going to have to keep an eye on the clock -- and if they see a higher bid, they'll have to just beat it!

Kruse GWS Auctions is facilitating the sale of a number of items connected to the star ... including signed memorabilia, framed photos, and tons of outfit pieces only MJ himself could pull off.

Among the lots expected to get a ton of interest ... a pair of crystal socks worn by Michael, a fedora with a red feather peeking out of it, and a pair of loafers he wore and then signed in silver ink.

These items won't come cheap ... organizers want at least $25K for the gloves and $7,500 each for the loafers and the fedora.

A military jacket Michael wore to Eastern Europe in the early 1990s -- just after the Berlin Wall fell -- is also available ... as is a signed letter to "Bill" with a photo of the star.

Jackson is on the mind of many, given the release of the new movie, "Michael" ... which takes fans through the star's early life and into his "Bad" tour during the late 1980s. It's gotten mixed reviews from critics, but it's got fans so excited they're jumping up in theaters to dance along!

The Medici Royal Family Secret Collection Auction & More begins Saturday, May 2 at 10 AM PT.