Michael Jackson's Chimp Bubbles Was Not Visited by Jaafar, Online Pics Are Fake

Michael Jackson's pet chimp Bubbles is still living his best life at the Center for Great Apes ... but the sanctuary's had it with the internet running wild with the A.I.-created buzz tied to the late icon's biopic "Michael."

The Wauchula, Florida-based sanctuary released a statement obtained by TMZ on Tuesday ... saying those viral pics of MJ's nephew Jaafar Jackson hanging out with Bubbles are fake -- not real, never happened. They add Jaafar's never even visited ... though the invite's technically open.

The sanctuary made it crystal clear -- they're legit, accredited, and not in the business of turning their animals into meet-and-greets. No touching, no interactions ... their chimps and orangutans stay protected within secure habitats.

They say they appreciate the renewed interest in Bubbles with the biopic -- in which MJ's pet makes an appearance via CGI -- but they're not here for the Hollywood circus -- they're only about care, respect, and protection.