'Michael' Star Colman Domingo Sells Los Angeles Home for $2.1M

Splashes Out of SoCal Pad!!!

Colman Domingo is making moves off-screen ... 'cause TMZ has learned he's sold his Los Angeles-area home for a couple million.

Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ ... the deal closed Wednesday for $2,135,000. Domingo, who plays Joe Jackson in film "Michael," bought the 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home back in October 2018.

The home, known as The Hofkin Residence, is a 1964 Mid-Century Modern. The gated single-story estate was recently featured in Architectural Digest.

Inside, the home keeps its original mid-century charm, with a teak kitchen, custom cabinetry, 1960s built-ins, wood paneling, and beamed cathedral ceilings. Walls of glass create a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

A sunken great room with a sculptural stone fireplace and built-in bar anchors the space, making it ideal for entertaining.

The primary suite adds a unique touch with colorful tile made from remnants of Charles Kratka's mosaic tunnels at LAX.

Outside, the 16,400-square-foot lot features multiple hangout areas and a pool.