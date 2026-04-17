Meghan Trainor Sells $6.8 Million Mansion After Canceling Tour

Meghan Trainor is turning the page on a major chapter ... 'cause TMZ has learned she sold her Los Angeles area home the same day she pulled the plug on her upcoming tour.

Real estate sources tell us the Encino compound closed Thursday for $6,835,000, moving quickly after hitting the market just about a week ago. The gated estate offers a private retreat tucked behind tall hedges.

The property is expansive ... featuring 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and roughly 14,164 square feet of living space, all set on about 1.09 acres.

Meghan purchased the home in 2020 for $6.55 million, meaning she walks away with a modest gain.

The modern estate opens to a sweeping motor court and a dramatic main residence known for its soaring ceilings and bold design. Inside, a grand double staircase leads to bright living and dining areas, along with a chef's kitchen built for seamless indoor-outdoor living.

One standout feature ... a professional recording studio on the lower level with its own private entrance.

Upstairs, the home includes five bedrooms, highlighted by a primary suite with dual walk-in closets, a spa-style bathroom with dual showers, and a private terrace.

Outside, the property offers resort-style living with a pool and spa, tennis court, putting green, fire pit, lounge, and covered outdoor dining area.

The sale comes as Meghan announced she's canceling her upcoming "The Get In Girl Tour," saying she wants to be present for her growing family.