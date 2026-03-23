Paul Anka Lists L.A.-Area Home for Sale Again, See Video of Lavish Property

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Paul Anka is still trying to unload his lavish L.A.-area home ... re-listing it once again.

When he last put his Westlake Village pad on the market a few years back, he was asking for a cool $10M. This time he's shaving a little off the price tag ... now listing the 6-acre property for $8.99 mil.

Paul's done a bunch of renovations since then, including adding custom entry doors, dark-stained hardwood floors, and fully refinished marble surfaces, TMZ has learned.

The Canadian crooner's also done a bit of landscaping to give the buyer a better view of the Sherwood Country Club the estate overlooks.

On top of the new renos, the home includes a chef's kitchen, billiard room and recording studio, where he worked on his newest album -- "Inspirations of Life and Love" -- that came out in February.

Paul told the California Post working on his latest record is part of the reason he held off on re-listing until now ... saying, "I did not want to disrupt my base."

But now that it's out, he says it's the "perfect time" to put the mansion back on the market. He told the Post he's moving to Nevada ... but will still have a smaller home in L.A.