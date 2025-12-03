Paul Anka Doubles Down on Frank Sinatra's Huge Penis, Looks Back on Career

Play video content TMZ.com

Paul Anka has seen it all in his half-century in Hollywood ... and that includes Frank Sinatra's schlong.

The legendary singer-songwriter joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and we asked him about his new documentary, his upcoming Broadway show, his secrets to health and longevity, his legal beef with Michael Jackson, the story behind Sinatra's "My Way" ... and yes, Sinatra's penis.

Paul made headlines this week when he confirmed Frank was very well-endowed ... and here, he hilariously explains how Sinatra's massive member got brought up in an interview that went viral.

Speaking of Sinatra, Paul tells us how he got the rights to the melody for "My Way" during his international travels back in the day ... and you won't believe the sweetheart deal he struck with the French.

HBO has a new documentary, "Paul Anka: His Way," that just came out Monday ... it does a great job telling Paul's story ... but he says he isn't finished writing his story yet, and tells us what it's going to take to finally plant the flag on the mountain.

Paul's insights on his career, Sinatra, the mob, and more are worth a watch ... and so is this -- a throwback to what Harvey Levin says remains the highlight of his 20 years at TMZ.

Play video content MARCH 2011

Come for Paul, and stay for Harvey singing his version of "My Way."